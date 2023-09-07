Jawan: Deepika Padukone And AbRam In A Pic From Screening Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Deepika with AbRam. (courtesy: at)

Just a night before the release of Jawan, a small screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deepika Padukone and other stars were clicked at the screening. Deepika Padukone, who features in a cameo appearance in the film, was clicked with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam at the film screening and the photo is just too cute. A fan club shared the inside picture along with the caption, "Deepu with Abram at Jawan Screening." In the comments section, fans mentioned that Gauri Khan's mom Savita Chhibber also features in the frame. "Gauri's mother next to Deepu. This pic is cute. Love Abram DP content," wrote a user. "And Gauri's mom," added another.

Meanwhile, on Jawan release date, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an X (earlier called Twitter) post that he stayed awake to see his fans go to the theatre. The caption on the post shared by his fans club read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen." Shah Rukh reacted to the video early in the morning today and he wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

Jawan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fifth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Pathaan - all four movies did well at the box office.