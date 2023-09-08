About Last Night: Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara And Suhana Khan At Jawan Screening

Scenes from the Jawan screening.

On the release day of Jawan, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday night. Deepika Padukone, who has an extended cameo in the film, was clicked at the screening. Deepika was all smiles as she was clicked at the venue. She was stunning as ever in a black saree. Nayanthara especially flew to Mumbai for her film's screening along with husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana was also seen making her way to the screening venue. She was accompanied by her friends.

Nayanthara at the film's screening:

Here's a video of Suhana Khan at the screening:

After the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan shared a thank you note for his fans and he wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"