The Internet Can't Seem To Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone In Jawan. We Have Proof

A still of Deepika Padukone from Jawan. (Courtesy: RedChilliesEntertainment)

Jawan day is here and looks like fans are going gaga over not only Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic presence in the film but also over Pathaan star Deepika Padukone's stellar cameo. While Jawan is trending big on the Internet, Deepika Padukone's cameo scenes in the film have a separate fan base altogether. For the unversed, Jawan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fifth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred in Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Pathaan - all four movies did well at the box office.

One of the users wrote, “The unreleased song of Jawan and their chemistry. The 20 mins of Deepika Padukone in Jawan is my favourite part and there is no doubt she nailed it.”

While another gushed, "She just has a cameo in Jawan but the screen presence and aura she exudes is unmatched. I don't know how Deepika does it! Phenomenal acting that leaves an impact What a superstar! Can't wait for Fighter.”

Some also expressed that Deepika's cameo in the film could be a bit longer. “SRK's most entertaining commercial movie. Deepika Padukone was incredible, her screen presence is unmatched. Just wished her cameo was longer,” another user wrote.

While another user, while giving a slight spoiler about the actress's character in the film wrote, "Deepika Padukone Queen n Angel at d Same Time."

Meanwhile, Jawan opened to good reviews by fans and critics alike. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Jawan, wrote, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience - and tangentially echoing what SRK's character had said more than once in the action-comedy from a decade ago, Chennai Express ("Don't underestimate the power of a common man")."

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.