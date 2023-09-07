On Jawan Day, Shah Rukh Khan Borrows A Line From This Iconic Song

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ready for Jawan? Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on the film's release date and it is a tweaked version of the song Beqarar Karke Humen from Bees Saal Baad. The song appears in the prevue and trailer as well. The superstar requested his fans to watch the film with their families and he wrote, "Beqaraar ho gaye ab toh aa hi jaiye....ghar Waalon ko bhi saath laiye. Aap ko humaari kasam.... (You have been excited, now come to watch already. Bring your family along too). Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained! Watch Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, on Jawan release date, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an X (earlier called Twitter) post that he stayed awake to see his fans go to the theatre. The caption on the post shared by his fans club read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen." Shah Rukh reacted to the video early in the morning today and he wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks https://t.co/WYOKRfqspG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.