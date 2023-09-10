Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Goes On An Overdrive' At Over Rs 180 Crore

Image shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: iamsrk)

After crossing the ₹ 100 crore mark on Day 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan garnered a whopping ₹68.72 crores on Day 3 alone as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at ₹ 180.45 crore. Taran Adarsh added in his X (earlier called Twitter) post that the film created histrory by earning the "highest 3-day ever." Taran Adarsh wrote, "Tsunami - hurricane - typhoon… #jawan is a #bo monster, goes on an overdrive on day 3 [sat]… creates history, highest *3-day* ever [#hindi version]… await day 4 [sun], picture abhi baaki hain… thu 65.50 cr, fri 46.23 cr, sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #hindi. #india biz. #boxoffice."

About the film's opening day collection - Jawan earned a record-breaking ₹ 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. The film's opening day collection was 19.09% than Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit Pathaan. Taran Adarsh wrote in his X (earlier called Twitter) post, "Jawan is sensational...Creates history...Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz...Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan]."

Jawan has been equally adept at impressing the critics as well. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "SRK carries off the onerous task with such phenomenal panache that one barely notices when one entity gives way to the other. The narrative is never in danger of losing its balance even as the performer and the character shorten the distance between them."