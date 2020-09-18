'Can't Use Legs? Do Upper Body:' Randeep Hooda's Fitness Story After Surgery

Randeep Hooda in a still from the video. (courtesy: randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda never misses his workout sessions, not even when he "can't use" his legs. The actor, who recently had a leg surgery, shared a video from his workout session on Friday evening. In the video, the 44-year-old actor can be seen lifting heavy weights with utmost ease. He captioned the post: "Can't use legs? Do upper body. Getting back to the grind." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #FridayFitness. Just like us, the actor's Instafam was also quite impressed with the video. "Keep inspiring," commented an Instagram user. "Wow," added another. "This is too good Sir," read another comment.

Randeep Hooda underwent a leg surgery at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in August. Earlier this week, Randeep Hooda shared a picture from what appears to be a dubbing studio. "Grateful to be back at work," he wrote sharing a picture on Instagram. The actor was dubbing for his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The duo have earlier worked together in Kick. The film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

Randeep Hooda is a star of several critically-acclaimed films such as Monsoon Wedding, Highway, Sarbjit and Laal Rang. The actor has also starred in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Rang Rasiya, Ungli, Main Aur Charles and Love Aaj Kal among others. Earlier, this year, the actor co-starred with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, which released on Netflix.