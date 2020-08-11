Janmashtami 2020: Randeep Hooda Shares Two-In-One Birthday Post For Chris Hemsworth And Lord Krishna

Randeep Hooda with Chris Hemsworth. (Image courtesy: randeephooda)

Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday wished his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth on his birthday and clubbed it with Janmashtami greetings. The Highway actor shared a picture of Lord Krishna and juxtaposed it with a picture of himself and the Thor star and wrote: "To Lord Krishna... and Ch(k)ris... a very Happy Birthday." Randeep's Instafam loved the collaboration post and wrote comments like: "Happy birthday ChrisNa" and "Best of Hollywood vs Bollywood." Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda co-starred in Sam Hargrave-directed 2020 Netflix film Extraction, which was produced by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Take a look at Randeep Hooda's post:

In Extraction, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of a former Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) operator turned black ops mercenary, who was tasked with rescuing Ovi Mahajan, the son of an incarcerated Indian drug lord (played by Pankaj Tripathi) from the clutches of his nemesis in Bangladesh. Randeep Hooda plays the role of Saju, who is employed by Pankaj Tripathi to protect his son. They team up to extract Ovi and deliver him safely to his father in India.

Meanwhile, apart from Randeep Hooda, Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor have also posted Janmashtami wishes on social media. Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture from his childhood album, in which he is dressed like Lord Krishna while Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her family performing Krishna abhishek at the ISKCON Temple. She wrote: "May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, and peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."