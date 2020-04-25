Randeep Hooda's 'Don't Step Out' Post Has An Extraction Reference

Randeep Hooda shared this image. (courtesy randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda shared an important message through his latest Instagram entry. On Saturday, Randeep shared a still from his recently-released film Extraction, co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth. Randeep, who plays a former special services officer named Saju in the Netflix film, shared a picture, in which he can be seen tightly holding his co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who is trying to escape. Randeep cryptically hinted his fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the post: "Only if this boy hadn't stepped out. Don't step out or...." He signed off his post with the hashtags #Extraction and #Lockdown.

Extraction received mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, wrote: "Sam Hargrave forms the film's core with immediacy and raw physicality, which is heightened by Hemsworth's muscular presence and his cracking on-screen dynamic with Randeep Hooda."

The Netflix film showcases the story of a drug war between kingpins in India and Bangladesh. It has been directed by Sam Hargrave and it has been produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (popularly known as the Russo brothers). The series also features Pankaj Tripathi.

Earlier this year, Randeep Hooda starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sultan and Kick among others. The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.