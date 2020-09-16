Trending: Randeep Hooda's Post About Returning To Work For Salman Khan's Radhe

Randeep Hooda shared this photo (courtesy randeephooda)

Actor Randeep Hooda, who underwent leg surgery last month, has been trending all of Wednesday for sharing a photo of himself back at work. The 44-year-old actor stars in Salman Khan's upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and looks like Randeep stepped into a dubbing studio just for that. Sharing a photo of himself with a mic at what appears to be a sound studio, Randeep Hooda wrote: "Grateful to be back at work." Radhe was being filmed when the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Radhe was initially scheduled to hit screens in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.

Last month, Randeep Hooda was photographed walking into Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on August 26. A day later, the actor's father told news agency PTI: "Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a leg surgery yesterday, he's recovering and will be discharged soon. He's COVID 19 negative and the surgery went well, so we will be able to take him home soon."

Sharing an update about Radhe in May, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that: "Filming of two songs and some sequences pending... Dubbing, VFX, post-production work pending too." Radhe will see Prabhu Deva sporting the director's hat. It will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project. Radhe also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Netflix film Extraction, co-starring Chris Hemsworth. Radhe will mark Randeep Hooda's third collaboration with Salman Khan after Kick and Sultan.