From Radhe And Gulabo Sitabo To Laxmmi Bomb And '83: Updates About Upcoming Bollywood Biggies

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has put a hold on every work-in-progress Bollywood film, including biggies such as Radhe, '83, Laxmmi Bomb and Gulabo Sitabo. While movies like Angrezi Medium suffered the consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic by opening in theatres right before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India, some big projects like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 called off the release in view of the current situation. Speculations about these big releases have been doing the rounds on the Internet since the lockdown started. However, on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh set the facts straight by sharing updates about the "current status of the forthcoming biggies" and sent a wave of relief among the cine-lovers.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan's Radhe, which was scheduled to open in theatres on May 22, is still a work-in-progress project, reported Taran Adarsh. He stated in his report that the makers are yet to shoot "two songs and some sequences." Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Radhe, starring Salman Khan and DishaPatani: The film is *not* complete yet... Filming of two songs and some sequences pending... Dubbing, VFX, post-production work pending too." Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see Prabhu Deva donning the director's hat. It will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's third collaborative project. Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

'83

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film '83, in which he plays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, was slated to hit the screens on April 10. Even though it's filming is complete, some post-production work is still left to be done, reported Mr Adarsh. "#83TheFilm, starring Ranveer Singh: Filming complete Editing and dubbing complete. Final mix pending. Minimal post-production work remains to be completed," he wrote. '83 also stars Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Laxmmi Bomb

According to Taran Adarsh, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is in the post-production stage. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was scheduled to release on May 22. However, a mid-day report stated that in the current scenario, the makers are thinking of releasing the film online. Sharing an update about the film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani: Filming complete... Rough edit complete... Balance post-production work [dubbing, background score, VFX etc] pending."

Gulabo Sitabo

The shooting and post-production of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film are "complete," reported Taran Adarsh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo was supposed to release on April 17 but it got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak." Mr Adarsh wrote: "#GulaboSitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana: Entire shoot and post-production complete... First copy out."

Coolie No 1

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of his 1994 comedy film of the same name. It stars his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film was supposed to open in theatres on May 1. However, its post-production work couldn't be completed because of the ongoing lockdown. "Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan: Filming complete... Editing and dubbing complete... VFX almost complete... Post-production work [mixing, DI] pending," wrote Mr Adarsh.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till the third week of May.