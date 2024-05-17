Cannes 2024: Just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Walking Hand-In-Hand (Off The Red Carpet)

Aishwarya with Aaradhya by her side. (courtesy: FabulousAish)

Everytime there is a mention of desi representation at the Cannes Film Festival - one name springs to mind - the OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress, who has been walking the red carpet at the film festival for over 20 years, attended the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, on Thursday. On the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed in a black and white Falguni Shane Peacock outfit with 3D gold embellishments. Off the red carpet, she was pictured walking with the usual suspect and her regular Cannes companion daughter Aaradhya. In a video shared by a fan page on X (earlier known as Twitter), Aaradhya can be seen all smiles as she walks by her mom's side.

Check out the video here:

Last year, during an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Aishwarya was asked about Aaradhya's experience at the fest, to which the actress replied, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering? At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her. he (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.