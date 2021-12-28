Can You 'Spot The Difference' In These Pics Of Ajay Devgn And Son Yug?

Ajay Devgn posted this. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn shared a collage on his Instagram handle where he can be seen along with his son Yug Devgn. The photograph features the actor looking through a filming camera whereas the other half of the picture features his son Yug Devgn looking through the camera just like his father. Sharing the post, Ajay wrote: "Spot the difference," along with a wink emoji in his caption. Recently, Ajay completed his 30 years in Bollywood. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty including Ajay's wife and actress Kajol congratulated the actor on completing the milestone in his acting career.

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn posted a video on his Instagram account. The video features himself along with his team and actor Boman Irani as he wraps on his upcoming film, Runway 34. Sharing the Instagram video, the actor wrote: "We took flight food too seriously! Runway34 - t's a wrap, See you at the movies...," he also tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet, Carry Minati and Aakanksha Singh in his post.

See Ajay Devgn's video here:

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the film Sooryavanshi. His upcoming projects include RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mayday, Maidaan and Thank God. Ajay Devgn got married to Kajol in 1999 and has two children, daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991.