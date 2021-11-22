On Ajay Devgn's Big Day, Kajol Writes, 'Keep On Rocking'

Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Ajay Devgn is a main character on social media on Monday because of a milestone moment - his debut film Phool Aur Kaante released 30 years ago on November 22, 1991. Among the flood of posts dedicated to the 52-year-old actor's big day was one from wife Kajol who shared a throwback of themselves and wrote: "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema Ajay Devgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking!"

Kajol and Ajay Devgn co-starred in several hit films such as Ishq and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha; they married in 1999 and are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

See Kajol's post for Ajay Devgn here:

Ajay's own post today was a clip made by his team in which, on being congratulated, he replies, "I've just started warming up."

A whole bunch of other social media posts celebrated Ajay Devgn on Monday, among them one from Akshay Kumar who recently joined Ajay in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop-universe as star of the recently released film Sooryavanshi. Akshay shared a photo from the set of Sooryavanshi in which Ajay reprised his role as Bajirao Singham, his character from Rohit Shetty's blockbuster Singham series. "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us (I remember when your dad trained us newbies in martial arts on Juhu Beach), Akshay wrote - Ajay's father Veeru Devgan was a respected fight and stunt director. Akshay added: "Kya din the yaar (Those were the days, my friend) Ajay Devgn, and just like that it's been 30 years to Phool Aur Kaante. Time flies, friendship stays!" See Akshay Kumar's post here:

Amitabh Bachchan also shared this shout-out to Ajay Devgn:

T 4103 - #AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2021

Phool Aur Kaante made Ajay Devgn an action star and gave to the world the meme that keeps giving - Ajay straddling two motorcycles in motion.

Ajay Devgn's lineup includes the hugely anticipated RRR as well as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mayday.