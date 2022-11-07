Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Visits New Parents Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At The Hospital

Alia and Ranbir welcomed a daughter on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday, were visited by Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji at the hospital on Monday evening. The filmmaker was pictured leaving the hospital where Alia Bhatt is currently admitted. We also got a glimpse of Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor's car outside the hospital. Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together is extra special for the stars as they fell in love during the shooting of the film. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl in an Instagram entry. She captioned the post: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt posted this after the birthday of her daughter:

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the smash hit Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.The actor will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.