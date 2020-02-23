Bipasha Basu Posts Birthday Wish For Husband Karan Singh Grover: 'Life Has Been Beautiful With You'

Bipasha Basu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu's birthday post for actor husband Karan Singh Grover is all about "love, happiness and success." The actress made the occasion extra special for her husband by wishing him in the sweetest way possible on Instagram and we just love it. Bipasha Basu shared a set of pictures of Karan Singh Grover from what appears to be a pool and accompanied it with a loved-up note. She wrote: "Happy birthday to my everything...Karan Singh Grover. Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life...peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity and success. I love you, (TUVU) Monkey."

"Thank you my sweet baby love! You are always the best part of everything!" commented the birthday boy on Bipasha's post.

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing breathtaking pictures from their Maldives vacation on social media. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look:

On the work front, Bipasha Basu made her debut in the film industry with the 2001 film Ajnabee and went on to receive the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. Since then, she has appeared in several movies such as Raaz, Race, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri and No Entry.She was last seen in the movie Alone. Her next project is yet to be announced.