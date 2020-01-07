To Bipasha Basu On Her Birthday, With Love From Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover. (courtesy iamksgofficial)

Highlights Bipasha Basu turned 41 years old on Tuesday

Karan Singh Grover posted a lovely wish for her on Instagram

"Thank you so much for being born, my love," he wrote

Don't you think an early wish from your loved one makes your birthday all the more special. The reason we brought this up today is because something similar happened to birthday girl Bipasha Basu, whose husband Karan Singh Grover shared a lovely birthday wish for the actress. In his birthday greeting, Karan Singh Grover wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby monkey princess. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us, especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love."

Take a look at Karan Singh Grover's post here:

The birthday girl shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Happy on my Happy Birthday."

Bipasha shared a series of pictures from her and Karan's vacation and she wrote: "I love you not only for what you are... But more for what I am when I am with you." Karan posted an equally adorable comment on Bipasha's post and he wrote: "Aww! My baby, you say the sweetest things. I love you."

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.