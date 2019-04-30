Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Wedding Anniversary Posts Will Make Your Day

Highlights
- Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Alone
- The couple got married in 2016
- "Can't believe it's our 3rd wedding anniversary," wrote Bipasha
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover wished each other in adorable posts on their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Both Bipasha and Karan shared videos from their wedding day on their respective Instagram profiles and we assure you the videos will make you smile instantly. Bipasha accompanied the post with her signature hashtag "#monkeylove" and wrote: "I remember each and every person. People I knew or strangers, everyone post our wedding told me that I looked like the happiest bride ever. The reason for that big smile on my face from that day till now, is you. Can't believe it's our 3rd wedding anniversary. Thank you for loving me. You are so precious to me. I love you."
Take a look at a snippet from Bipasha and Karan's wedding video here:
I remember each and every person ... people I knew or strangers... everyone post our wedding told me that I looked like the happiest bride ever. The reason for that big smile on my face from that day till now... is You. Can't believe it's our 3rd wedding anniversary so fast Thank you for loving me You are so so precious to me I love you @iamksgofficial #monkeyversary #monkeylove
Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover accompanied his post with an extensive note and beautifully summed up three years of togetherness in his post. "There's so much to thank you for, don't know where to begin...I'll start with saying thank you for saying "OK" when I asked you to marry me, thank you for loving me more and more every day, thank you for always being my pillar of unwavering strength, thank you for being my best friend, thank you for being that one most brutally honest person in my life," read an excerpt from Karan's post.
There's so much to thank you for, don't know where to begin...I'll start with saying thank you for saying "OK" when I asked you to marry me, thank you for loving me more and more everyday, thank you for always being my pillar of unwavering strength, thank you for being my best friend, thank you for being that one most brutally honest person in my life (everyone needs that), thank you for having faith in me, thank you for pulling me up every time I'm down, thank you for doing the gazillion things you do for me day in and day out, thank you all the nights you wait up for me, thank you for all the times you wait for me to eat, thank you all the times you wake up early so I can sleep an hour more, thank you for always making sure that I have food and snacks and water every time I step out of the house, thank you for making my life so comfortable, thank you for doing things for me even before I think of them, thank you for managing and organising my life, thank you loving me the way do, thank you for showing me what true love really means, thank you for always wearing a thick hoodie at home even in the summer so that I can be comfortable in our freezing room, thank you for marrying me, thank you for all the other infinite things you do for me...thank you monkey. Happy 3rd Anniversary!!! God bless us! #monkeylove #youremyeverything
The couple also gave us a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations by sharing a super cute video on their respective Instagram profile. "Sharing is caring. (Not when it comes to cupcakes though) Happy 3rd Anniversary my love," wrote Karan Singh Grover. Take a look at the video here:
Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.
