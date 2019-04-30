Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Wedding Anniversary Posts Will Make Your Day

Karan and Bipasha Basu in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover wished each other in adorable posts on their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Both Bipasha and Karan shared videos from their wedding day on their respective Instagram profiles and we assure you the videos will make you smile instantly. Bipasha accompanied the post with her signature hashtag "#monkeylove" and wrote: "I remember each and every person. People I knew or strangers, everyone post our wedding told me that I looked like the happiest bride ever. The reason for that big smile on my face from that day till now, is you. Can't believe it's our 3rd wedding anniversary. Thank you for loving me. You are so precious to me. I love you."

Take a look at a snippet from Bipasha and Karan's wedding video here:

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover accompanied his post with an extensive note and beautifully summed up three years of togetherness in his post. "There's so much to thank you for, don't know where to begin...I'll start with saying thank you for saying "OK" when I asked you to marry me, thank you for loving me more and more every day, thank you for always being my pillar of unwavering strength, thank you for being my best friend, thank you for being that one most brutally honest person in my life," read an excerpt from Karan's post.

The couple also gave us a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations by sharing a super cute video on their respective Instagram profile. "Sharing is caring. (Not when it comes to cupcakes though) Happy 3rd Anniversary my love," wrote Karan Singh Grover. Take a look at the video here:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

