Bipasha Basu Takes Us Inside Sister Vijayeta's Dream Wedding

The video which Bipasha Basu shared gives a sneak peek of the dreamy wedding

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 28, 2019 14:19 IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at Vijayeta's wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vijayeta used Bipasha's bridal dupatta for her wedding
  2. We also see an emotional Bipasha hugging her father Hirak Basu
  3. The wedding rituals happened as per Bengali traditions

Actress Bipasha Basu, who earlier shared snippets from her sister Vijayeta's wedding, recently posted a new video from the function. The video gives us a sneak peek of the dreamy wedding, the rituals that took place and the decoration which made the function so, so beautiful. Bipasha, like every elder sister, played a perfect host at the wedding and her husband Karan Singh Grover performed the rituals assigned to a bride's brother, wrote the actress on Instagram. For her wedding to boyfriend Karan Talreja, Vijayeta used Bipasha's bridal dupatta and looked resplendent in a red lehenga by Rocky S. The wedding rituals happened as per Bengali traditions and in the video, we also see an emotional Bipasha hugging her father Hirak Basu during Vijayeta's wedding.

Here's what Bipasha Basu shared.

 

 

 

 

For Vijayeta's wedding, Bipasha wore an embellished pastel lehenga by Dolly J while Karan Singh Grover opted for a black bandhgala and pants.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wedding Vibes #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 

Here's a closer look of Bipasha Basu' stunning appearance.

 

 

Earlier, both Bipasha and Karan shared pictures from Vijayeta's pre-wedding functions. "My gorgeous sister! A new journey starts today with the nandi puja. All the best! May the universe bless you with abundance and love and joy at every step of the way," read Karan's caption for his post.

 

 

Ahead of the wedding, Bipasha shared pictures from Vijayeta's pyjama-themed bachelorette party.

 

 

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. Firrkie is Karan's upcoming film.

