Bipasha Basu shared this photo from her sister's wedding. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu's little sister Vijayeta Basu just got married and the actress couldn't be more happy. Vijayeta married her boyfriend Karan Talreja on Tuesday in Mumbai. Pictures from the ceremony, which are now going viral, have been shared on Bipasha's Instagram profile. Vijayeta made a stunning bride in a traditional red saree and she used the same bridal dupatta which was used by Bipasha for her wedding. Bipasha shared a picture of her sister on Instagram and wrote: "My Gudiya, stunning bride (my sweet sister used my bridal dupatta for her wedding too)."

Screenshot of Bipasha Basu's Instagram story. Screenshot of Bipasha Basu's Instagram story.

For her sister's wedding, Bipasha opted for an embellished pastel lehenga from the studios of Dolly J, while her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover complemented her in a black bandhgala and pants. Take a look at the pictures here:

Bipasha Basu looked simply stunning. Bipasha Basu looked simply stunning.

Bipasha Basu happily posed for the shutterbugs. Bipasha Basu happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Here's what Karan Singh Grover wore. Here's what Karan Singh Grover wore.

Karan Singh Grover at the wedding. Karan Singh Grover at the wedding.

Bipasha also shared a picture of her look:

Last week, an excited Bipasha shared pictures from her sister's pre-wedding celebrations. She wrote: "So my little one Vijayeta is taking baby steps towards her new adventure with Karan Talreja." A few hours later, Karan Singh Grover also shared the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "My gorgeous sister! A new journey starts today with the nandi puja. All the best! May the universe bless you with abundance and love and joy at every step of the way."

Take a look at the post here:

A few weeks ago, the Raaz actress shared pictures from her sister's pajama-themed bachelorette party. Bipasha wrote: "And it's happening. Our little one... my baby sister Vijayeta Basu is getting married to a very lucky guy Karan Talreja. Journey from Miss to Mrs Happiness forever for these two."

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is currently filming Bhushan Patel's Aadat, co-starring Karan Singh Grover. Her last release was the 2015 film Alone.