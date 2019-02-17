Inside Bipasha Basu's Sister's Pyjama Party-Themed Bachelorette

Bipasha Basu with her sister Vijayeta at the bachelorette. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu's baby sister is getting married and she cannot keep calm. Bipasha shared glimpses from her sister Vijayeta's pink pyjama party-themed bachelorette on her Instagram page. "And it's happening. Our little one... my baby sister Vijayeta Basu is getting married to a very lucky guy Karan Talreja. Journey from Miss to Mrs.Happiness forever for these two #pupsquad #puppylove #bachelorette," Bipasha captioned the post. For the bachelorette, Vijayeta and her girl gang wore matching Dreams Couture'd pyjamas and it appears from the photos that the girls had quite a gala time. Before the pyjama party, the ladies apparently hosted a fomal dinner party with cocktails and cake. The eldest of the three Basu sisters - Bidisha - was MIA.

Take a look at pictures from Bipasha's sister's bachelorette:

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is currently filming Aadat co-starring her actor husband Karan Singh Grover. Aadat is Bipasha's first film in four years after 2015's Alone, which was Karan's debut film. Speaking about working with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha told news agency IANS: "Karan is a dream co-star. He is a wonderful spontaneous actor and a live-wire on set. He can make any boring day exciting on set. He keeps the energy levels up for everyone and every unit member."

Aadat is produced by Mika Singh and directed by Bhushan Patel.

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. Their pre-wedding ceremonies included a mehendi function and a sangeet ceremony. The couple hosted a star-studded reception for the Bollywoodwallahs after the wedding.

(With inputs from IANS)