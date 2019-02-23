On Sister's Wedding, Bipasha Basu And Her Husband Karan Singh Grover Post Special Wishes

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover and her sister. (Image courtesy: vi_basu)

Highlights Bipasha shared photo from the Nandi puja "A new journey starts today," wrote Karan "May the universe bless you with abundance," he added

For actress Bipasha Basu, it was double celebration on Saturday, what with her husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday and her sister Vijayeta Basu's Nandi pooja. Interestingly, Bipasha gave us a sneak peek of both the special occasions by sharing pictures on her Instagram profile. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress shared a picture of Vijayeta all dressed up for the pooja and wrote: "So my little one Vijayeta is taking baby steps towards her new adventure with Karan Talreja." She accompanied the post with hashtags like "#nandimukh, #pujo #puppylove and #puppywedding."

Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover also shared the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "My gorgeous sister! A new journey starts today with the nandi puja. All the best! May the universe bless you with abundance and love and joy at every step of the way."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Bipasha also shared glimpses from Karan's birthday party by posting videos from the celebrations on her Instagram profile. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Love you each passing day more and more. This birthday may the universe fulfill all your wishes. Stay the amazing person that you are forever. Keep spreading love and happiness wherever you go," she wrote.

Take a look at the videos here:

Last week, Bipasha shared pictures from her sister's pyjama party-themed bachelorette on her Instagram page. "And it's happening. Our little one... my baby sister Vijayeta Basu is getting married to a very lucky guy Karan Talreja. Journey from Miss to Mrs Happiness forever for these two #pupsquad #puppylove #bachelorette," read the caption on Bipasha's post.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. The couple later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.