These Pics From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Vacation Will Take Your Breath Away

Bipasha Basu recently treated her fans to pictures from her vacation with husband and even dreamy is less to begin with. The Raaz actress is currently in Maldives with Karan Singh Grover and the pictures make us go green with envy. The 41-year-old actress on Thursday added a picture to her vacation diaries on Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a bright yellow outfit while Karan can be seen sporting a black shirt with green shorts. Accompanying the picture, Bipasha wrote the caption: "Me & Mine #monkeylove #maldives", and it makes us go all 'aww'.

Like we said before, Bipasha Basu shared a couple of pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile. In one picture she can be seen chilling in a swimming pool with Karan. Bipasha is all smiles in the photograph and she captioned it, "Maldives #monkeylove". In another picture posted by the actress, she and Karan can be seen in posing against a dark background. Bipasha captioned the picture as, "Going to sleep. Feeling very grateful and thankful for everything in my life #monkeylove #lovelife #grateful #monkeyprincebirthday"

Bipasha Basu has been married to Karan Singh Grover for the last four years, after they dated for an year. On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the movie Alone where she shared screen spoace with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. Her next project is yet to be announced.