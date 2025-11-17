<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari Reunite With Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar After Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 might have shown them the exit, but the show's magic clearly isn't over for Abhishek Bajaj and Mridul Tiwari. The duo reunited with fellow former contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, who were eliminated earlier in the season. Abhishek shared glimpses of their warm, cheerful get-together on Instagram, instantly sparking excitement among fans and reminding everyone that some bonds truly do last beyond the Bigg Boss house.

The photos showed the quartet dressed in casual yet stylish outfits. Abhishek opted for an olive-green T-shirt paired with matching pants, while Mridul kept it sleek in an all-black ensemble. Awez and Nagma complemented each other perfectly, looking every bit the fashionable couple in their coordinated looks.

In the caption, Abhishek wrote, “Badiya Bande Hood Pe Baki Sab Thood Pe” (Good people stay in the heart, the rest don't matter).

See the post here:

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek, Mridul, Awez, Nagma, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Ashnoor Kaur belonged to the same close-knit friend group. Among them, only Gaurav, Pranit, and Ashnoor remain in the competition, still vying for the Bigg Boss 19 winner's title.

Mridul Tiwari faced a midweek eviction after receiving the fewest votes from the live audience that had entered the house during the captaincy task. Abhishek was eliminated the previous week in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, after Pranit chose to save Ashnoor Kaur instead of him.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Abhishek Bajaj opened up about how he felt about Pranit's decision to evict him over Ashnoor. The actor said, "I had a feeling this would happen, but I wasn't upset about getting evicted. I was hurt that one of us - either me or Ashnoor had to go. I got emotional when I learned that two contestants would be evicted, and Pranit had to save one. It could have been me or Ashnoor, but one of us had to leave. They ended our bond as a duo.”

Bigg Boss 19 can be streamed on Jio Hotstar and airs daily on Colors TV.