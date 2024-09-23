<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Promo: Salman Khan Is Back And How. Bonus - Premiere Date

The wait is over. The makers of the reality show Bigg Boss season 18 announced the premiere date with a new promo on its Instagram feed. The promo features Salman Khan, diving deep into the futuristic theme of this season. The show will have a grand premiere on October 6. In the newly launched promo, Salman Khan, suited up, can be heard saying, "This eye used to show and see but only the present, but now an eye will open that will rewrite history as it will see the future. Technology will transform, seeing all deceptions and intentions that will go bad. This time Bigg Boss will see the future, so who will change their written destiny? See time ka taandav this season." Salman Khan vividly teased fans with the theme of time travel and he dropped hints with motifs like hourglasses, masks and cameras passing by him.

The caption accompanying the video read, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premier 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par." Orry wrote in the comments section, "Bhai" and dropped a pair of fire emojis. Another comment read, "Adipurush se toh 50 guna accha vfx kiya hai." Another comment read, "Can't wait." Take a look:

Several potential contestants' names are circulating on the internet. Popular actors Isha Kopikar, Shiney Ahuja, Gurucharan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma Shoaib Ibrahim and Dalljiet Kaur are rumoured to join the upcoming season. Social media influencers such as Abhishek Malhan, Mr Faisu, Deepika Arya, Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern and Thugesh are also speculated to participate in the show.