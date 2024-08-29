After Quitting <i>Anupamaa</i>, Sudhanshu Pandey To Participate In <i>Bigg Boss 18</i>? Here's What We Know

Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, recently announced his exit from the show. During an Instagram live session on Wednesday, Sudhanshu revealed his decision to leave the show. According to a source close to IANS, Sudhanshu was reportedly asked to exit the show due to issues with his behaviour and internal politics. The source was quoted as saying, "Sudhanshu has been asked to leave the show because of his tantrums and politics." Additionally, another source close to the situation disclosed that the actor has signed up for a new reality show. Rumours suggest that he may join Bigg Boss Season 18. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this.

During his live session, Sudhanshu said: "Mai pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon (For the last four years, I have been coming to your house every day through a daily soap, playing a character for which I have got lot of love and resentment, but that resentment is also love in a way. If you had not been angry after seeing my character, I would have felt that I am not able to play it properly.)"

"I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of 'Anupamaa show. Raksha bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko," he added.

He concluded, "I am not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in the show 'Anupamaa'. I am thankful for all the love, respect and support. I apologise for taking this sudden decision. We have to move forward in life and I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works. I will play various new characters, will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future."

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It also stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.