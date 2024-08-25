Mush Alert: Aly Gony To His Girlfriend: "Missing Jasmin Button." Actor Replies

Aly Gony and Jasmine Bhasin are one of the most loved couples from the television industry. Recently, Aly Gony shared a loved-up picture with girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin on his Instagram feed. Twinning in black, Jasmine can be seen fixing Aly's coat in the picture. Aly Gony didn't write anything in the caption. However, fans swamped the comments section with love. A fan wrote, "Husband Material. Saso main sash athi h jab tum dono ko et sath dekte hai (I feel relieved when I seeyou together). "Another fan wrote, "May you both always be happyy together." Another fan wrote, "Awww so sweet."

Aly Gony, in the comments section, wrote, "Aly missing jasmin button". Reacting to the comment, Jasmine wrote, "Missing missing" and dropped a series of emojis in the post. Take a look:

Last month, after suffering a corneal damage, Jasmine Bhasin thanked Aly for standing by her in tough times. Sharing a cute video featuring Aly and herself, Jasmine wrote, "Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes , trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute." Take a look:

Aly Gony celebrated Eid Al-Adha with friends in June. The pictures featured Aly posing alongside his close friends and family members. The actor looked stylish in a checkered shirt, denim jeans and white shoes, while Jasmin looked pretty in a beautiful red anarkali suit. Arslan, Sussanne and Zayed Khan were also dressed in their festive best. Aly captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak." Take a look:

Jasmin Bhasin worked in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were part of Bigg Boss 14.