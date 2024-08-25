Advertisement

Mush Alert: Aly Gony To His Girlfriend: "Missing Jasmin Button." Actor Replies

Aly Gony and Jasmine Bhasin appeared on Bigg Boss 14

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mush Alert: Aly Gony To His Girlfriend: "Missing Jasmin Button." Actor Replies
Aly Gony shared this image. (courtesy: AlyGony)
New Delhi:

Aly Gony and Jasmine Bhasin are one of the most loved couples from the television industry. Recently, Aly Gony shared a loved-up picture with girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin on his Instagram feed. Twinning in black, Jasmine can be seen fixing Aly's coat in the picture. Aly Gony didn't write anything in the caption. However, fans swamped the comments section with love. A fan wrote, "Husband Material. Saso main sash athi h jab tum dono ko et sath dekte hai (I feel relieved when I seeyou together). "Another fan wrote, "May you both always be happyy together." Another fan wrote, "Awww so sweet."

Aly Gony, in the comments section, wrote, "Aly missing jasmin button". Reacting to the comment, Jasmine wrote, "Missing missing" and dropped a series of emojis in the post.  Take a look:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Last month, after suffering a corneal damage, Jasmine Bhasin thanked Aly for standing by her in tough times. Sharing a cute video featuring Aly and herself, Jasmine wrote, "Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes , trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute." Take a look:

Aly Gony celebrated Eid Al-Adha with friends in June. The pictures featured Aly posing alongside his close friends and family members. The actor looked stylish in a checkered shirt, denim jeans and white shoes, while Jasmin looked pretty in a beautiful red anarkali suit. Arslan, Sussanne and Zayed Khan were also dressed in their festive best. Aly captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak." Take a look:

Jasmin Bhasin worked in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were part of Bigg Boss 14.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Aly Gony, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Gony Jasmine Bhasin PDA
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Hina Khan Celebrates Mother's Birthday Amid Breast Cancer Battle. Watch
Mush Alert: Aly Gony To His Girlfriend: "Missing Jasmin Button." Actor Replies
Eid Al-Adha: Inside Aly Goni's Famjam With Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan
Next Article
Eid Al-Adha: Inside Aly Goni's Famjam With Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;