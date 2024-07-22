Jasmine Bhasin To Boyfriend Aly Goni Post Corneal Damage: 'Thank You For Being My Eyes'

Image was posted by Jasmine Bhasin. (Image courtesy: jasminbhasin2806)

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is currently suffering from "excruciating pain" after having injured her eyes post wearing lenses. On Monday, the actress shared an update on her health with her fans on Instagram and also took the opportunity to thank her boyfriend Aly Goni for being by her side in such times of testing. Sharing a cute video featuring Aly and herself, Jasmine wrote, "Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes , trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute."

Take a look at the post below:

The actor revealed in an interview with ETimes that her corneas were damaged after she wore lenses for an event in Delhi. The actor also shared that she is undergoing treatment and doctor assured that she will recover in next four-five days. Sharing the ordeal, Jasmin Bhasin told ETimes, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

She added, "Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain."

Jasmin hopes to resume her work soon. "Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she said.

Jasmin Bhasin worked in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin made her debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She acted in films like Karoodpathi, Beware of Dogs, Dillunnodu, Ladies & Gentlemen, to name a few. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were part of Bigg Boss 14.