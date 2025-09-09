Aly Goni Reveals Receiving Death Threats For Not Chanting "<i>Ganpati Bappa Morya</i>", Slams Trolls For Targeting Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni has found himself at the center of controversy after a video from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations sparked criticism on social media. The actor, who joined Ganpati celebrations with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, shared that he has been receiving death threats after choosing not to chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during the event.

Speaking to FilmyGyan, Aly said the backlash has crossed limits. "Mujhe death threats aa rahe hain bhar-bhar ke. Mere emails bhare hue hain, mere comments bhare hue hain. (I have been receiving death threats nonstop. My emails are flooded, my comments are full)."

"Log tweet kar rahe hain ki mere liye FIR karo, for what? Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hoon ki main toh Musalman hoon, isliye mere par daala gaya, par kai Hindu hain jo Ganpati nahi laate hain, kya woh Hindu nahi hain? (People are tweeting, asking for an FIR against me-for what? I'm just saying something very normal, that I am a Muslim, so action was taken against me, but there are many Hindus who don't bring Ganpati-does that mean they aren't Hindu?)" he explained.

He also issued a strong warning to those dragging Jasmin and his family into the controversy.

"Ye jo dhamki dene wale hain ya jo Jasmin ko gali dene wale hain, inme se ek mein bhi himmat hai toh mere saamne aakar bole, I swear on God, main gardan kaat kar haath mein de dunga. Meri maa, behen ya Jasmine ke baare mein koi bolega toh I will not tolerate. (Those who are giving threats or abusing Jasmin, if any of them have the courage, let them come in front of me and say it. I swear on God, I will cut their neck and hold it in my hand. If anyone says anything about my mother, sister, or Jasmine, I will not tolerate it)," Aly said.

The actor further clarified that this was his first Ganpati celebration and he did not intentionally avoid chanting. "I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue," he said, adding that his faith allows him to pray only through namaz.

Amid the controversy, another video resurfaced online showing Jasmin Bhasin wearing a burqa during her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Trolls used the old clip to target Aly again, but the actor dismissed the claims, clarifying that neither he nor Jasmin force each other into religious practices.

"Jasmin aur meri behen jab wahan gaye the toh unhe enter nahi karne diya, toh unhone paas se abaya kharida, vo pehna aur enter kiya. Ab usko ye bana diya hai ki main Jasmin ko Madina lekar gaya. Toh ab aap dekho, maine 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' nahi bola toh log kya kya bolrahe hein (When Jasmin and my sister went there, they weren't allowed to enter, so they bought an abaya from nearby, wore it, and went inside. Now people have twisted it to say that I took Jasmin to Madina. So look at this-I didn't say 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' and people are saying all sorts of things)," Aly said.

Defending his relationship, he further added, "Jasmin mere saath pichhle 4 saal se hai, aur agar vo feel good nahi karti toh main thodi usko bolunga roza rakh. Uski apni marzi, uska apna religion, vo jo kare yaar. Main use kyun force karunga aur vo mujhe kyun force karegi. (Jasmin has been with me for the past 4 years, and if she doesn't feel good about it, why would I ever ask her to keep a Roza? It's her own choice, her own religion, she can do whatever she wants. Why would I force her?)"

Aly and Jasmin had recently attended the Ganpati Puja hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. In the video that sparked the row, Jasmin and other guests were seen chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" while Aly remained quiet.

The clip spread quickly across social media, fueling criticism and trolling against the actor.