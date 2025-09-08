Aly Goni Breaks Silence On Being Trolled Over Not Chanting "<i>Ganpati Bappa Morya</i>": "It's Not Allowed In My Religion"

Aly Goni recently reacted to the criticism he faced after attending Ganpati celebrations at Ankita Lokhande's house and not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

What's Happening

A video showing Aly Goni staying silent during the puja went viral.

Many Internet users called him "disrespectful", especially because he was seen chewing gum during the ritual.

Responding to the backlash, Aly Goni told Filmy Gyan that he respects all religions and that he wasn't fully aware of what was expected from him during the event.

He said, "I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations...I usually don't go. I didn't know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong."

He added, "It's not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai. We have one belief - we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do."

Background

In the viral video, Aly Goni is seen at the celebrations with girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin and friend Nia Sharma. While the actresses joined others in chanting during the puja, Aly stood silently.

A user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Jasmine is asking Aly to chant with them, but he is not doing so."

The Internet was divided in its reaction. While some criticised Aly, others came to his defense. One fan wrote, "Secularism doesn't mean he has to chant; secularism is having respect and cohabitation with people of different faith."

Another user commented, "Har cheez ka issue banane ki zarurat nahi hoti. (It's not necessary to make an issue out of everything)."

When Jasmin Bhasin Spoke About Her Interfaith Relationship With Aly Goni

Earlier, in a conversation with SCREEN, Jasmine Bhasin addressed the negativity around their relationship.

She said, "The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, and we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody's opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them. The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting out their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out."

