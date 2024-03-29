Shehnaaz Gill, Munawar Faruqui At Aly Goni And Jasmine Bhasin's Iftaar Party

Aly shared this image. (courtesy: AlyGoni)

On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin hosted a grand Iftaar party for their close friends and colleagues from the television industry. The guest list included Munawar Faruqui, Shehnaaz Gill, Krishna Mukherjee, Chirag Batliwala, Shireen Mirza, Hasan Sartaj, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Golla, Punit Pathak. Aly Goni shared pictures with the guests on his Instagram feed. For the occasion, Aly Goni can be seen dressed in white while girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin wears a vibrant kurta. Munawar Faruqui can be seen wearing a black pathani kurta. Sharing the pictures, Aly simply dropped a love emoji in the caption. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Instagram stories, Aly shared glimpses of his home decor and the scrumptious spread for the night. He also shared a funny video in which he says, "Guys meri shaadi nahi ho rahi hai, yeh kya ho raha hai?"(It's not my wedding. What's going on here?") Bharti says, "Reception hai." Krishna says, "Aaj date pakki ho rahi hai (the date is getting fixed)." Munawar adds, "Walima hai" (an essential part of Islamic wedding). Aly then says, "I know who is getting married, it is Munawar's wedding. He then jokingly says, "Aaj Munawar Faruqui ka walima hai." Check his Instagram stories:

Aly Goni shared pictures from his trip to Mecca recently. Sharing the Umrah 2024 album, the actor wrote, "Alhamdulillah. The Prophet said, 'The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is Equal to the performance of Hajj with me' Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de Ameen. #Umrah2024." Take a look:

Aly Goni worked in serials like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Naagin 3. He has also particiapted in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, Bigg Boss 14.