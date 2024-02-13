Viral: Hina Khan And Munawar Faruqui In BTS Pics From A Shoot

Hina Khan pictured with Munawar. (courtesy: MunawarKiJanta1)

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently collaborated with Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and TV star Hina Khan. Some behind-the-scene pictures from their shoot have been curated by fan pages on X (earlier known as Twitter) and they are insanely viral. The pictures feature Hina Khan, dressed in her festive best. Munawar, seated by her side, can be seen in a rather casual outfit. He can be seen dressed in a white shirt and matching shorts. Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, Hina Khan shared some solo BTS pictures from the shoot.

Check out the picture here:

Here's another viral picture from the shoot:

"Shoot day," Hina Khan captioned a picture. Posting another one, she wrote, "This look turned out so beautiful. #BongGirl."

Munawar Faruqui took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The show was hosted by Salman Khan. Munawar, a stand comedian, was also the winner of the TV reality show Lock Upp (season 1).

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.