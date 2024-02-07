Ankita Lokhande On Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss Win: 'I Am Very Happy For Him'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Bigg Boss 17 concluded last month with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. While on the show, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande grabbed all the limelight for the bond they shared as friends, which the audience saw ending by the show's finale. Now, in an interview with The Indian Express, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the friendship, stating that there is no bad blood between the two of them. Ankita said, “My friendship with Munawar never broke, I don't know why people say so. Munna and I spoke there only. Now also we are in touch and we speak with each other. Munna and my friendship was never over, there was just that one incident, where I thought he should have spoken up for me and he didn't, so I felt hurt. I am like that, I get hurt easily, but after that, we were quite okay. Now he has won, and I am very happy for him.”

The Pavitra Rishta star also spoke about keeping in touch with the other housemates. She said, “My experiences in life have not managed to make a pro at gauging relationships. But yes, now I am in that space where I don't want to call people and invite them into my life. If I feel someone wants to be friends with me, more than welcome. I always try to forgive and move on, but now I don't want to do that. I want to take a stand for myself, I need to protect myself. Sometimes your giving nature can get harmful for you only. So yes, I don't want to be so giving now, that someone walks over me.”

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale.

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta.