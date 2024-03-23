To MS Dhoni, A Message From Die-Hard Fan Aly Goni: 'Thala For A Reason'

Aly Goni shared this picture. (courtesy: AlyGoni)

MS Dhoni is more than just a cricketer. He is an emotion. Agreed? Don't know about you but actor Aly Goni agrees with us on this. How do we know, you ask? The actor has shared pictures of himself on Instagram. In the photos, which were shared on Friday, the actor is seen wearing Chennai Super Kings' jersey with the Number 7 on it. IYKYK. For those who don't know, Chennai Super Kings kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a six wickets win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Just a day before the IPL 2024 opener, the Chennai-based franchise announced that Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Well, the news came as a shock to all Dhoni fans out there. After all, it's “captain cool” we are talking about. Aly Goni too expressed his emotions along with the photo on Instagram. He said, “It's the last season for our thala.. The Last Dance…Never ever felt like this before for anyone.. Thank you Mahi. Ps - ALY GONI = 7 .. Thala for a reason.” Replying to the post, Aly Goni's girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin dropped a black heart emoji.

Aly Goni has also given a shout out to Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman for his amazing bowling spell during the game. The Bangladeshi pacer took 4 for 29 in his four-over spell. Sharing a picture of Mustafizur Rahman, the actor wrote, “Star bowler.”

Before this, Aly Goni dropped pictures from his trip to Makkah. Sharing the Umrah 2024 album, the actor wrote, “Alhamdulillah. The Prophet said, 'The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is Equal to the performance of Hajj with me' Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de Ameen. #Umrah2024.”

Now, look at another set of pictures from his Umrah 2024 diaries.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, will play their next game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.