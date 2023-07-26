MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Says She Cannot Work With Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan Because 'They Have Big Budgets'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sakshisingh_r )

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped into the world of entertainment. Sakshi turned producer and has chosen to back a Tamil film as her maiden venture under the banner Dhoni Productions. It comes as no surprise that the couple has opted for a Tamil film to be their first venture given MS Dhoni's close association with Tamil Nadu. The former India captain has led the Chennai Super Kings cricket team in the Indian Premier League for years. Now, Sakshi's first production LGM: Let's Get Married is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28. During a media interaction in Hyderabad ahead of the film's release, Sakshi was asked if she has plans to work with Telugu superstars like Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. Her answer was candid – she simply couldn't afford them.

In response to the question, Sakshi Dhoni said, “Arey, they have big budgets, big salaries, and packages. I will have to pay them a packet. Right now, I'm just starting off, this is my first. Let me make my ground, let me do my foundation work.”

During the same interaction, Sakshi Dhoni also said that she is an ardent fan of Pushpa star Allu Arjun and watches all his films. She said, “You know I've seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. But I don't think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So, growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge huge fan."

LGM: Let's Get Married is headlined by Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya and Yogi Babu. It will also be released in Telugu. In order to avoid a clash with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's new film Bro which is releasing on July 28, the Telugu version of LGM: Let's Get Married will only release on August 4.