Eid Al-Adha: Inside Aly Goni's Famjam With Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan

Aly Goni shared this image. (courtesy: alygoni)

Aly Goni celebrated Eid Al-Adha with his loved ones. His companions were the usual suspects (and some unusual ones too)- actor-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, brother Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, her brother Zayed Khan and Sonal Chauhan. He shared a series of photos featuring some precious moments. The pictures featured Aly posing alongside his close friends and family members. The actor looked stylish in a checkered shirt, denim jeans and white shoes, while Jasmin looked pretty in a beautiful red anarkali suit. Arslan, Sussanne and Zayed Khan were also dressed in their festive best. Aly captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak.”

Arslan Goni also shared a picture with his girlfriend Sussanne Khan. Arslan is seen wearing a white kurta paired with blue denims. Sussanne, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue salwar suit.

On the work front, Aly Goni began his television journey with MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. He later appeared in shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and Naagin 3. However, he rose to fame with his role as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Aly has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

Currently, Aly is seen in the TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show also features Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer, and Sudesh Lehri. It is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh.