Bigg Boss 15: Called Out By Salman Khan For The Vidhi Pandya Incident, Pratik Sehajpal Breaks Down

Pratik Sehajpal on the show. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15 finally had its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode and needlessly to say, fans were not disappointed. As Salman Khan returned as the host of the popular reality show, contestants were seen grasping at straws as they tried to explain their wild, erratic, hilarious and impulsive acts on the episode on Saturday. And, it came as no surprise that host Salman Khan spent considerable time questioning contestant Pratik Sehajpal for his actions on the show, this past week. During the course of a task, Pratik Sehajpal was seen breaking the latch of a bathroom while a contestant was taking a shower.

Earlier this week, contestants came down heavily on Pratik for being blinded by the task to the extent that he broke the bathroom's latch while Vidhi Pandya was inside. Despite repeated efforts to explain the issue to Pratik, the model continued to justify his behaviour and said that he would have done the same had it been his mother or sister in the shower, amid the task.

Salman Khan look perturbed by Pratik's attitude and his statements about the incident. Salman further said that had it been his sister or mother, he would not have treated Pratik too kindly. Salman said most contestants would react with anger in such a situation, to which housemates Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali were seen nodding.

Salman Khan also said that Pratik Sehajpal had made a similar error when he stood in the changing room while Miesha Iyer was getting dressed. Asking Pratik to heed the advice given by his fellow contestants, Salman said, “Karan (Kundrra) ne aapko samjhaya tha ki agar Miesha aur Vidhi chahte toh iska issue bana sakte the (Karan Kundrra tried to tell you that Miesha Iyer and Vidhi Pandya could have made this an issue if they wanted to).”

“You look like a fool,” Salman Khan told Pratik Sehajpal. Addressing the housemates, the host said that their heart and mind must work together if they want to play well.

However, Salman Khan also pointed out that this was by no means an attempt to raise a question on Pratik's character and intention.

Once Salman Khan bid goodbye to the contestants, Pratik was seen deeply impacted by the comments that came his way. Later, he was seen sitting by the pool and breaking down, with Nishant Bhat. Explaining how he was feeling, Pratik Sehajpal said, “Bahut uncomfortable feel ho raha tha (I was feeling very uncomfortable).”

Both Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat appeared together on the recently concluded reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The two along with Shamita Shetty are part of Bigg Boss 15, by virtue of being finalists on the spinoff series.