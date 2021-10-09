Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Schools Pratik Sehajpal During The Task. Here's Why

Karan Kundra in a still from Bigg Boss 15. (courtesy colorstv)

Highlights Pratik Sehajpal got into a fight with the housemates

He broke the bathroom latch while Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower

Pratik was slammed by all the housemates

Another day, another twist in Bigg Boss 15. The conflict between Gharwales and Junglewasis just got worse after Pratik Sehajpal's recent act. To make life a bit more difficult for the Junglewasis, Pratik decided to break the latch of a washroom door in the garden area. But his plan backfired as Vidhi Pandya was inside the bathroom when Pratik broke the latch. Later, she complained about the incident to Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and others. Vidhi also confronted Pratik about his actions.

Vidhi Pandya and the other Junglewasis got infuriated with Pratik Sehajpal. Vidhi also said that she wasn't questioning Pratik's motives for his action. But, it did scare her. Then, Karan Kundrra took a stand and said that Pratik was in the wrong, no matter what his intentions were. When Pratik said that his actions were only driven by the game strategy and he did not care about other people, Karan yelled at him. He also warned Pratik against doing such a rash thing ever again.

Pratik Sehajpal went on to clarify that he did not care about what the other contestants thought about him. He knew what his intentions were and his mother would know that he did not intend to do anything wrong. This didn't go down well with Karan Kundrra. He lashed out against Pratik and said, "The entire day, you preach to everyone, respect mother and sister. Par kisi aur ki behen ka kya [But what about someone else' sister]?" A furious Karan then added that Pratik doesn't know how to treat a woman. Karan also warned him that not everything was about the game.

The 15th season of Bigg Boss comes after the recently concluded spinoff, Bigg Boss OTT.