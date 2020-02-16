Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins, Twitter Makes Asim Riaz Trend

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fans have been tweeting continuously about their success on Bigg Boss 13

Siddharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Highlights

  • Sidharth Shukla took home the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy
  • Paras Chhabra left the house with Rs. 10 lakh
  • Asim Riaz was awarded with the runner-up title
New Delhi:

After Sidharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, fans on Twitter have been tweeting about his rival contestant on the show Asim Riaz. Salman Khan announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 in the Grand Finale episode which aired on Colors on Saturday night. Since then, fans of the both the contestants, Sidharth and Asim, have been tweeting continuously about their success. Asim Riaz was awarded with the runner-up title, while Paras Chhabra took home Rs. 10 lakh by quitting the competition. Twitter trends show a close competition between the two trending hashtags "#PublicKaWinnerAsim" and "#HistoricWinnerSid." A mixed reaction of the public can be witnessed on Twitter. However, another trending hashtag in the list reads "#FixedWinnerSid."

Asim Riaz, who was a close competition to Sidharth, didn't make the cut to the winner's name but 'won hearts'. Some of his fans still consider him as the winner and wrote, "He doesn't need any trophy to prove his victory." Some angry fan also wrote that he wouldn't watch Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, another set of fans also consolidated the winner saying, "It's just a beginning."

Take a look at the tweets:

Sidharth Shukla, who took home the trophy, was greeted with his mother Rita Shukla and sister at the sets of Bigg Boss 13 on Saturday night. The winner was also showered with love from his fans on Twitter the next day. Sidharth has been trending about his 'historic' win. A fan quoted Michael Jordan in his tweet to acknowledge Sidharth's win. Another fan said, "Yes, our dream or mission comes true." Somebody also shared his pictures writing, "All hail king Sidharth Shukla."

Here's what they tweeted:

Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, the top six finalists included Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai. Paras Chhabra was first to leave the house on demand. Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai got evicted next. Shehnaz, Sidharth and Asim made it to the top three on Bigg Boss 13.

