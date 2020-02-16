Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins, Twitter Makes Asim Riaz Trend

Siddharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Highlights Sidharth Shukla took home the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy

Paras Chhabra left the house with Rs. 10 lakh

Asim Riaz was awarded with the runner-up title

After Sidharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, fans on Twitter have been tweeting about his rival contestant on the show Asim Riaz. Salman Khan announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 in the Grand Finale episode which aired on Colors on Saturday night. Since then, fans of the both the contestants, Sidharth and Asim, have been tweeting continuously about their success. Asim Riaz was awarded with the runner-up title, while Paras Chhabra took home Rs. 10 lakh by quitting the competition. Twitter trends show a close competition between the two trending hashtags "#PublicKaWinnerAsim" and "#HistoricWinnerSid." A mixed reaction of the public can be witnessed on Twitter. However, another trending hashtag in the list reads "#FixedWinnerSid."

Asim Riaz, who was a close competition to Sidharth, didn't make the cut to the winner's name but 'won hearts'. Some of his fans still consider him as the winner and wrote, "He doesn't need any trophy to prove his victory." Some angry fan also wrote that he wouldn't watch Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, another set of fans also consolidated the winner saying, "It's just a beginning."

Take a look at the tweets:

You did not win the trophy but won the heart . Tons of love to you @imrealasim#PublicKaWinnerAsim — mantasha (@cosmo_cco) February 16, 2020

Sidharth Shukla, who took home the trophy, was greeted with his mother Rita Shukla and sister at the sets of Bigg Boss 13 on Saturday night. The winner was also showered with love from his fans on Twitter the next day. Sidharth has been trending about his 'historic' win. A fan quoted Michael Jordan in his tweet to acknowledge Sidharth's win. Another fan said, "Yes, our dream or mission comes true." Somebody also shared his pictures writing, "All hail king Sidharth Shukla."

Here's what they tweeted:

I play to win, whether during practice or a real game. And I will not let anything get in the way of me and my competitive enthusiasm to win.

Michael Jordan#HistoricWinnerSid#SidharthShuklapic.twitter.com/iKYduNMcaE — lost_boy_journey69 (@robinshKr) February 16, 2020

Yes .. our dream or mission comes true ... On a historic day of historic @BiggBoss season. With #HistoricWinnerSid the #SidharthShukla ...and historic fandom #SidHeartshttps://t.co/0rH03wxEbP — Farzi Chanakya (@FChanakya) February 16, 2020

The glow and the happiness of Their reunion after 5 months



All hail king @sidharth_shukla and his dignified family

They have love and respect towards audience and biggboss creatives

No complaints



Classy Family #HistoricWinnerSidpic.twitter.com/md2baJ3fhg — ShanuSidharth Shukla (@ShanuAggarwal12) February 16, 2020

Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, the top six finalists included Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai. Paras Chhabra was first to leave the house on demand. Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai got evicted next. Shehnaz, Sidharth and Asim made it to the top three on Bigg Boss 13.