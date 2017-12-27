Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 27: Akash Dadlani's Mom Had An Emotional Breakdown In The Padosi House

"Amma dekh haan dekh tera munda bigda jaaye," Yes! The gharwale woke up to the beats of this song. The housemates discussed about their relatives. Akash Dadlani was confident about his mother while Shilpa Shinde said, "mera bhai nahi sunta." Day 1 tested the contestants when they tried to impress the padosis while Day 2 showed the real bonds between the gharwale and their family members. It is said that ignorance is bliss, but the rule definitely does not apply in the Bigg Boss house. In today's episode, the contestants did their best to ignore one inmate for a stipulated time as that contestant tried his/her best to attract attention and get a reaction from the rest of the housemates. Hina Khan was the first one to take on the task and tried everything possible to grab everyone's attention.
Highlights
- Luv Tyagi won the ignorance task
- Akash's mom had an emotional breakdown
- Vikas Gupta was worried about his mom's behaviour
She even faked a fall and an injury but realized that the contestants were too engrossed in the task to pay attention to her fall. On his turn, Priyank Sharma upturned the garbage bin across the kitchen floor and put liquid soap on Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta. Priyank fooled Akash with some food and Akash reacted and ate it too. Bandgi continuously called Akash a 'gadha.' Shilpa tried to distract the gharwale with some funny dance moves.
The housemates have to play the ignore game in the house! Find out who will win this, tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/u0Xd6GewRP— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2017
Akash made deals with Luv and Puneesh but the duo betrayed him on their chance and Akash lost all the reactions. Vikas' mother implied that Akash was doing wrong things and ended up hurting Akash's mother's feelings. She was inconsolable and stood by Akash and his actions within the house; she then revealed the tough childhood that Akash had as Bandagi, Rocky and Ashutosh (Shilpa's bother) consoled her.
Akash Dadlani's mother gets upset with the comments made about her son. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/yEChM07C9F— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 27, 2017
Padosis had to, then, with mutual consent decide who performed the best in the task. It was clear that mastermind Vikas got his strategic instinct from his mother; as we noticed how she convinced the padosis on ranking the task. Things heated up and soon she insisted that Vikas be given zero points for the task; only to prove her point. Vikas took offense on this and said that the task was unfair as an ex-contestant is brought in who has ulterior motives vis-a-vis mothers who only wanted their children to succeed.
With mutual consent, Luv Tyagi won the task.
Vikas and Priyank indulged in a fight and the reasons were their mothers. Don't forget to watch tomorrow's episode and witness some heartwarming moments with mothers and sons.