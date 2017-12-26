Bigg Boss 11, December 26: Will Padosis Rate Shilpa Shinde As The Top Chef?

Highlights Relatives of the housemates will join the episode tonight The housemates are to impress the relatives The housemates will have to exercise their culinary skills

The housemates' relatives will enter the Padosi house tomorrow. Will this take a weird turn? Find out only on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/39k9Jj43iK — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 26, 2017

Comedy competition jeetne ke liye gharwalon ne ki sabhi hadde paar! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/jnyDWK8ami — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 26, 2017

Tonight's episode ofwill see all the contestants crowd the kitchen area in order to impress their relatives - yes, December 26's episode is going to be a fun-filled one. As part of the luxury budget task, the housemates are required to show their culinary skills and prepare meals for certain guests, who will enter the house ass for the night. And the guests are none other than the relatives of thecontestants - Bigg Boss has arranged for this task also as a special treat to the housemates, who are in the final leg of the show now.Joining the housemates tonight, will be guests like formercontestant Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma's girlfriend and Hina Khan's good friend Rocky Jaiswal. Family members of the other contestants - Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will also join in. Now, we all know that Shilpa Shinde is the only designated chef of the house and the cooking task will pose a challenge to the other contestants, who lack expertise in the kitchen. The contestants will have two hours of cooking time, after which their dishes will be rated on the basis of taste and presentation. Will Shilpa Shinde win the task? What do you think?The fun segment will begin with thetask, which will require each of the contestants to reveal a funny or quirky trait of their fellow housemates. Puneesh makes everyone roll one the floor laughing as he imitates Vikas and Luv while Shilpa chooses to enact how Hina breaks down after Rocky enters the house earlier on the episode.Watch this space for mode updates on