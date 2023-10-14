Becoming Jassi: How Kriti Sanon Prepped For Her Role In Ganapath

Kriti Sanon in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen in the action film Ganapath, will be seen using nunchuks as her weapon. Her prep session video was shared by the makers on YouTube. The video was titled "Jassi Knows It All. Behind The Scenes." Jassi is the name of Kriti's character in the film. In the video, Kriti Sanon says, "I have been dying to do action on screen. I was supposed to use nunchuks as my main weapon. This is the first time I'm doing action ever but I knew I had a very long way to go. With every weapon you have to make sure you really really master the art of using it."

The process wasn't easy but Kriti Sanon managed to master it. "It has to be coming to you very very naturally. Apart from nunchuks of course, there was kickboxing training which I did. I was also supposed to ride a dirt bike," Kriti Sanon says in the later half of the video.

Check out the BTS video from Kriti Sanon's prep here:

In Ganapath, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are set to share screen space once again after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in theatres this Dussehra, on October 20.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Before that, she featured in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She also starred in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the line-up. She will also co-star with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew.

Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few.