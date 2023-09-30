After Ganapath Teaser, OG Akshay Kumar Cheers For His 'New Favourite Nunchuck Fighter' Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. (courtesy YouTube)

After the Ganapath teaser release, Akshay Kumar cheered for the film's cast that includes Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote in his Instagram story, "Tiger, No one can fly like you, kick like you, even meditate like you. Kriti, my new favourite Nunchuck fighter. Watch out world, she means business. Mr Bachchan Sir, as always your voice alone sends shudders down my spine. Can't wait to witness this masterpiece of futuristic cinema." Kriti Sanon, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey, replied, "Hahha so sweet! Thanks Akshay Sir! Means a lot coming from you."

This is how Kriti Sanon thanked Akshay Kumar:

Tiger Shroff, who is Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star, replied, "Thank you so much Bade. Love you paaji. OG." This is what Tiger Shroff wrote:

Check out the teaser of Ganapath here:

The teaser gives us a glimpse of a dystopian world that is engulfed in darkness. The force that can change the world is represented by the likes of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, who team up to fight the evil forces. The teaser has a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan.

In Ganapath, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are set to share screen space once again after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in theatres this Dussehra, on October 20.