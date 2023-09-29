Ganapath Teaser: May The Force Be With Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff And Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti, Tiger and Big B in Ganapath. (courtesy YouTube)

Attention folks, the makers of Ganapath dropped the teaser of the film on Friday afternoon. The teaser gives us a glimpse of a dystopian world that is engulfed in darkness. The force that can change the world is represented by the likes of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, who team up to fight the evil forces. The video begins with a visual of Tiger Shroff meditating as the text "2070 AD" flashes on screen. The world that they live in is a "world without hope and mercy." A voiceover from Amitabh Bachchan says, "Do not fight until our warriors arrive." Enter the warriors - Tiger Shroff with his flying kicks, parkour and Kriti Sanon with her high-octane action moves. We also get a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, dressed in all white, standing in the midst of a ring.

The teaser ends with the text, "Every beginning starts with Ganapath - a hero is born." Tiger Shroff warns at the end of the teaser that when it comes to his loved one, there's no chance of sparing.

Check our the teaser of Ganapath here:

Sharing the teaser, Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram, "Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua... aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane (The time of waiting is over... We have come to take you to our world). Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October."

In Ganapath, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are set to share screen space once again after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in theatres this Dussehra, on October 20.