Kriti Sanon Recalls Crying After A Choreographer Scolded Her In Front Of 50 Models

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently on cloud nine after winning the coveted National Award in the Best Actress category for her film Mimi, revealed in a recent interview about her career trajectory, having a plan B and also being humiliated by a choreographer in her early days in the industry. Talking to Curly Tales, the National Film awardee recalled an unpleasant experience at her first fashion show. The actor shared, "My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me.”

Divulging further into her personal life, the actress also shared that she had a plan B ready in case a career in acting did not work out. She also confessed that it was the same reason which prevented her from being "desperate" for work. She said, “I understand the concerns of my parents coming from a middle-class, non-film family. What happens when you have a plan B is that you are not desperate anymore. You are passionate but you are not desperate. It's a very thin line.”

Kriti added that she even sat for a GMAT exam while trying her hands at acting in Mumbai to ensure that her parents feel secure about her career. During an interview with Curly Tales, Kriti said that it did not take a lot to convince her parents about her interest in acting. “It didn't require a lot of convincing but I had to give them a backup plan. I had to take the GMAT exam and get a good score,” the actress noted.

Mimi star Kriti Sanon truly won big at the 69th National Films Awards, which were announced on August 24th. The actress shared the honor with Alia Bhatt, who won the award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Soon after the announcements came through, Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram feed congratulating Alia Bhatt, who also won the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, wrote, "Congratulations Alia. So, so well deserved. I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yaayyiie. Big hug. Let's celebrate."

Take a look at Kriti's full post here:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the line-up. She will also co-star with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew.