Kriti Sanon Receives Praise From Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker After National Award Win

Kriti Sanon, who won the National Award for her performance in Mimi, received praise from director Ashutosh Gowariker. The director said about Kriti's spontaneity and craft in one of his interviews. Kriti Sanon shared those words on her Instagram story. She shared a picture with the director, with whom she worked in the historical drama Panipat. Ashutosh Gowariker said, "I am thrilled that Kriti won the National Award for her performance in Mimi! It's one of my favourite portrayals and films! The experience of working with her in Panipat was nothing short of exceptional. She brought a lot of grace and fierceness to the character of Parvati Bai." In Panipat, Kriti Sanon featured alongside Arjun Kapoor.

Ashutosh Gowariker added, "What I have observed about her is that she is spontaneous. And at the same time there's a craft at work in her head. This is why I think she is able to straddle all kinds of genres - drama, romance, comedy and action. And as Mimi, her emotional quotient was a revelation. Once again I congratulate her on this win. Needless to say, her best is yet to come." Kriti Sanon replied to the post with these words, "Ashu Sir, This means a lot" and dropped emojis.

Kriti Sanon shared the National Award with Alia Bhatt, who won for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi this year. After winning the award, Kriti Sanon wrote an extensive note on Instagram. The post read, "Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking in...pinching myself...this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the Jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life. Laxman Sir... You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"... Mil Gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups...You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders..! Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm very excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! yayyyyieee. Big Hug. Let's celebrate."

While Kriti and Alia bagged the Best Actress Award, Allu Arjun was named Best Actor for the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. It is the first National Award for all three actors.

The National Awards will be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony later in the year. Last year's winners included Suriya and Ajay Devgn who shared the Best Actor prize for their roles in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.