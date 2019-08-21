Batla House Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham's Film Remains 'Steady' On Weekdays

John Abraham in a still from Batla House. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Batla House clashed with Mission Mangal Batla House earned Rs 4.78 crore on Tuesday Batla House released on Independence Day

John Abraham's Batla House has been equally adept at performing well on weekdays. The film which opened in theatres on Independence Day, has managed to collect Rs 57.82 crore within 6 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film garnered over Rs 4.78 crore on Tuesday. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film's performance has been "steady" over the weekdays. He added that the film is likely to perform well at the box office till next week. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Batla House is steady on weekdays...With no major opposition next week (till Saaho), should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: Rs 57.82 cr. India biz."

#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: 57.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

Batla House clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, which has collected Rs 114.39 crore within 6 days of its release. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated, Mission Mangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross Rs 127 crore in extended Week 1."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross 127 cr in extended*Week 1... Will challenge lifetime biz of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: 114.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

Batla House had an impressive start at the box office. The film collected Rs 15.55 crore on its opening day. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is based on the Batla House encounter that took place in September 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality, in which two suspected terrorists were killed. Besides John Abraham, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.