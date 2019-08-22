Batla House Box Office Collection Day 7: John Abraham's Film Earns Over 60 Crore

John Abraham in a still from Batla House. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

John Abraham's Batla House is performing well at the box office, The movie, which opened in theatres on Independence Day, managed to collect over Rs. 3 crore on its seventh day, stated a report in Box Office India. With the Wednesday earnings, the overall collections of Batla House so far have reached to Rs. 61.57 crore. Batla House had an impressive start at the box office. The film managed to collect Rs. 15.55 crore on its opening day despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal at box office. Mission Mangal, on the other hand, has earned over Rs. 120 crore till now.

Batla House is based on the Batla House encounter that took place in September 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area. Two suspected terrorists were killed in that encounter. In the film, John Abraham portrays the role of a police officer, who played a crucial role in that encounter. Besides John Abraham, Batla House also feature Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

In case you haven't watched the trailer yet, take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Batla House begins on an impressively strong note but then trails off into a haze of uncertainties stemming from the erratic, contradictory pulls and tugs of the plot and swerves into facile courtroom drama territory without leaving the audience any wiser than it was at the outset."

Batla House has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

