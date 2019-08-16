Batla House Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's Film 'Fares Well,' Collects Rs 14 Crore

Batla House box office collection: The film's collected was affected due to the clash with Mission Mangal.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 16, 2019 13:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Batla House Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's Film 'Fares Well,' Collects Rs 14 Crore

Batla House box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Independence Day holiday boosted the film's business
  2. Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani
  3. The film needs to perform well over the weekend

John Abraham's Batla House, directed by Nikkhil Advani, collected a little over Rs 14 crore on the opening day, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is off to a decent start, unlike Mission Mangal, featuring Akshay Kumar, Viday Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others in an ensemble cast, which collected a 'fantabulous' Rs 29 crore. Though the Independence Day holiday worked in the film's favour, the clash with Mission Mangal dented its box office growth. "Batla House fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... Independence Day holiday gave its business additional push... Will need to score from Friday to Sunday... Thursday India business is Rs 14.59 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Here's the opening day numbers of Batla House:

Meanwhile, here's the first day box office report card of Mission Mangal:

Batla House based on the controversial police encounter that took place took place in New Delhi's Jamia Nagar in 2008, in which two suspected terrorists were killed. John Abraham plays the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who along with his team, was put under the scanner after theories of it being a fake encounter went viral.

Watch the trailer of Bata House:

Batla Houseopened to lukewarm reviews and film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV: "Batla House begins on an impressively strong note but then trails off into a haze of uncertainties stemming from the erratic, contradictory pulls and tugs of the plot." He gave the film 2.5 stars out of five.

Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari and Rajesh Sharma.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

batla house box officejohn abrahammission mangal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Atal Bihari VajpayeeKashmirMehbooba MuftiArvind KejriwalRoopa GangulyPNR StatusJio FiberMission Mangal

................................ Advertisement ................................