Batla House Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Faces 'Normal Decline'

John Abraham's Batla House, which clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal at the box office, faced a "normal decline" on the second day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 8.84 crore on Day 2 and it has garnered a total of Rs 24.39 crore. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is likely to witness an "upward trend" over the weekend and added that the film "needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong extended weekend."

Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Batla House faces the normal decline on Day 2 (working day after a big holiday)... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend. Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong extended weekend. Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: Rs 24.39 cr. India biz."

#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong extended weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: 24.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

Batla House had an impressive start at the box office. The film collected Rs 15.55 crore on its opening day. Despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, the film fared well on its opening day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Batla House fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash. Gathered momentum post noon onwards. Independence Day holiday gave its biz additional push.Will need to score from Friday-Sunday."

#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu 14.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is based on the Batla House encounter that took place in September 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality, in which two suspected terrorists were killed.

