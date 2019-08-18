Batla House Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham's Film Scores 35 Crore Despite 'Strong' Competition

Batla House Box Office: John in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Batla House' clashed with 'Mission Mangal' at box office 'Batla House' made Rs 10 crore on Saturday It opened to make Rs 15 crore on Thursday

John Abraham's new film Batla House released on Independence Day to clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal at the box office. While John Abraham is the sole star-power of the film is based on the controversial Batla House encounter, Mission Mangal has an ensemble cast comprising Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that Batla House may be running behind in the box office race but has put up a stiff competition against "a strong opponent". In three days, Batla House has raked in Rs 35 crore and counting.

Here's how Taran Adarsh evaluated Batla House's box office progress and said positive word of mouth has improved the numbers: "Batla House shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: Rs 35.29 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal is at a score of Rs 70 crore in three days.

Batla House opened to mixed reviews on Thursday with critics singling out John Abraham for his performance as the protagonist. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "His pangs of guilt and self-doubt over the fallout of a controversial operation that he leads from the front set him apart from all those angry, invincible Bollywood policemen who go about their jobs of cleaning up the world without ever batting an eyelid."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.